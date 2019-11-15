Government committed to helping rice farmers

Government is committed to bolstering Fiji’s domestic rice industry through targeted assistance to farmers throughout Fiji says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Speaking in Dreketi this morning, Bainimarama says in doing this, there is a need to tap into new innovations and explore new ways of serving the rice farmers.

He says over the past few years, government has given rice farmers in Dreketi new trucks, tractors and an excavator and a warehouse.

The Prime Minister stresses that government is dedicated to improving every part of farmers’ lives and investing through Fiji Rice Limited for the success of farmers.

Bainimarama reiterated, that government will continue to support the ultimate goal of making Fijian rice production self-sufficient in years to come.

Rice farmer Mere Vakalala says they are grateful for the continuous assistance from government.

She adds, although the rice industry is slowly being revived, the various assistance from government is giving them hope of a better future for the rice industry.