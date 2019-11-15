Government committed to getting plantations accredited

The Government is now taking steps to competitively position Fijian mahogany in markets like USA, Australia and New Zealand.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says whether it is building desks, homes, musical instruments, boats or even billiard cues he wants those products made from Fijian hardwood.

Particularly in the current environment, where Fijian-led industries are pivotal to our economic comeback.

Bainimarama says Fiji grows high quality mahogany and they are committed to getting our plantations properly accredited.

“Without proper accreditation that quality doesn’t guarantee our growers anything; your market access is restricted and the price for your timber is lower. Some countries won’t even purchase unaccredited hardwood at all. We need to get Fiji’s plantations properly accredited and we’re committed to seeing that happen.”

Bainimarama says some preliminary works have already begun and the government plans to work with landowners to see that process through.