Government committed to ensure food security

Climate change, the global pandemic, and recent global inflation have brought about a lot of challenges for Fiji, one of them being food security.

Food security is having reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food.

The Fijian government is committed to ensuring food security for all Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

In the Revised 2021–2022 National Budget, Value Added Tax has been exempted on basic food items such as sugar, flour, rice, and cooking oil.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum last week highlighted that the zero-rated VAT items will continue in the next financial year to ensure there is stability in commodity prices.

To establish a supply of locally grown produce, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways, and Environment have provided funding and farming supplies to Fijians.

As part of the recently launched Jobs for Nature 2.0 program, more fruit trees like avocado, breadfruit, and jackfruit will be planted in an effort to attain food security for Fiji.