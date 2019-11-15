Home

News

Government committed to blue economic recovery

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 22, 2020 2:35 pm
Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. [File Image]

The Fijian Government has announced that it is dedicated to ‘blue’ economic recovery by launching the Savusavu “Blue Town Model”.

In his 2020/2021 National Budget Address, Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Blue Town Model is a new pioneering blueprint for coastal towns across the country and around the world to follow.

Developed by Justin Hunter – Current Labasa and Savusavu Town Council Board Chair and owner of J. Hunter Pearls, the Blue Town Model promotes income generation based on preservation rather than resource extraction.

Article continues after advertisement

Under the Model, Savusavu will focus on seven result areas that place the ocean at the heart of economic development and that will ensure that the town preserves and improves the health of the marine environment.

These include renewable energy, recycling, marine conservation, sustainable livelihoods, eco-tourism and education.

The seven result areas, their implementation pathway and the end result of a Blue Town will be a development model for all coastal communities in the Pacific.

$20,000 has been set aside in the 2020/2021 National Budget for the Savusavu Blue Town Initiative.

The Savusavu Chamber of Commerce will work with town administrators to integrate the model’s various environmental safeguards.

According to the Economy Minister, Savusavu has the chance to prove that “going blue” is a path to both economic prosperity and climate resilience – by controlling ocean pollution and creating sound waste management strategies, adopting renewable energy sources, and reducing energy consumption.

 

