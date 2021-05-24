Government commits to gender equality programs

We are living in challenging times as 64% of our women in Fiji are being subjected to unacceptable violence.

This has been highlighted by the Permanent Secretary for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Jennifer Poole while officiating at the Signatories of the National Service Delivery Protocol for Responding to Cases of Gender-Based Violence.

Poole says there is a need to understand the circumstances that may arise and those that can affect the mode and delivery of services.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds this will help service providers effectively respond to cases of gender-based violence in a timely and effective manner.

Poole says the Fiji National Service Delivery Protocol for Responding to Cases of Gender-Based Violence was endorsed by Cabinet and launched in 2018.

The Protocol provides life-saving support and services to survivors of gender-based violence.

The Permanent Secretary says women can suffer from both physical and emotional violence and quite often the only choice is to seek help.

She adds as signatories of the Protocol with expected responsibilities, the service provider’s role is seen as very critical whilst responding to cases of gender-based violence.

Poole says gender equality cuts across all areas of development and Fiji’s five and 20-year National Development Plan 2017 shows the Government’s early commitment to gender equality and it also highlights the importance of providing equal opportunities.