Government climate-proofing town development projects

Any news projects that government puts in place with respect to towns and cities are also being climate-proofed says the Minister for Trade Faiyaz Koya.

Climate-proofing is a process that integrates climate change mitigation and adaptation measures into the development of infrastructure projects.

This, Koya says is being done to the development projects for the Nabouwalu and Seaqaqa townships.

With climate change impacts already having repercussions on our infrastructure, Koya says it’s important to ensure these projects can withstand, and recover rapidly from disruptions caused by these climate condition as impacts are set to intensify in the future.

”This is not just for the next ten years you are looking at a very long term development project. It has to be in line with our development plans. We want to make sure that it is climate-proof.”

Koya adds, this is why the development works will take about two years they want to do it properly.

The planning stage for both township projects have been completed.

Koya says they have submitted budget requests for the next stage of works to be undertaken.