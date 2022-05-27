Government aware of saw millers using GPS devices: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says they are aware that some private sawmillers are moving around with GPS devices to find pine planted areas that have lightly deviated from the charted leased area.

Bainimarama revealed this while opening the Bua Provincial Council meeting at Bua, Lomanikoro yesterday.

He says often these private millers pay off a few Mataqali members to cut this pine for themselves.

He says that in the 60s and 70s when land was leased, the lease boundary systems did not rely on the advanced technology we have today and pine was planted in line with the boundaries of that time.

But now, he says the new GPS technology can pinpoint land boundaries to the millimetre and private sawmillers are taking advantage of this.

The Prime Minister has urged landowners not to be manipulated by such private sawmillers who can exploit them and not give them a fair share of the money they are making.

Bainimarama also clearly stated that all overplanted pine belongs to Fiji Pine Limited and they are paying an increased stumpage of 40% to compensate for it.