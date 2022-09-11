Government awaits Prasad’s name revelation

[File Photo]

The FijiFirst government is still waiting for National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad to reveal the name of the government member who he claims said the 2014 election was rigged.

This claim was made by Professor Prasad in the last parliament sitting, however it is almost ten days now, but no names have been revealed.

On the 29th of last month Professor Prasad had accused a Government MP of having said they would win the election again by the virtue of rigging as done in the past.

Article continues after advertisement

He claimed the MP had told this to his friends recently.

However, it is almost twelve days since his statement in parliament, but no names have been revealed.

Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Prasad has a tendency of shooting off his mouth without engaging his grey matter when he gets all excited.

“And in the heat of the moment he did say that he knows the elections were rigged and he said he will reveal the name of the person who said that from government side. That was on a Monday. We understand he went to Jai Ram Reddy’s funeral on Thursday but if it was of such importance he would have told his other two members who were in parliament to reveal the name of the person, but he chose not to.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says Professor Prasad is now known for making such baseless statements without providing facts of evidence.

“Coming from someone like the leader of NFP to make such comments, as we have seen throughout the past eight years, he has been full of contradictions. Very hypocritical statements. Not very decisive at all actually. Not forward looking.”

He adds this is unfortunately a very pedestrian approach taken by the NFP Leader, which does not reflect what the party has been known for in the past.

“And you know I would not say that the Leader of NFP if any sort of, does not epitomize a good leader or a great leader like any of the NFP Leader we’ve had in the past. In fact, it is a bit of an insult to try and compare him with the other NFP leaders. Because they would have never said what he said.”

The Attorney-General says politicians who have made wild allegations that the past two General Elections were rigged, have not provided any evidence to date.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Professor Prasad and other opposition members seek to undermine the very electoral system in which they want to participate in.