Government assistance lightens load on parents

Parents have expressed gratitude for government efforts to make it easier to send children to school.

The government says it will continue to invest in free education, free textbooks and the bus fare initiative – all of which began in 2014.

For single mother, Shirley Rogorogorua, the government’s free education scheme has helped her to ensure her five children continue with their education today.

“It has helped me a lot because I’m a single mother and by providing the bus fare, it has helped me a lot.”

Macuata parent, Milika Tamainai says they are only focusing on stationery as the help from the government will ensure that her son gets access to quality education every year.

“The government education initiative is a helpful initiative especially for us in Vanua Levu. Before we struggle to ensure that our children go to school, now the government takes care of the bus fare and tuition.”

Virisila Vosatata from the Naitasiri Highlands says without the government’s help, her six children would not be able to go to school today.

“I have six children who will be going to school this year. And the bus fare and free education scheme is a great help for me.”

The government’s education initiatives are designed to ensure that children have access to quality education.