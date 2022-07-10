Government approves 2023 public holidays

[File Photo]

The Fijian Government has approved the 2023 public holidays.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Parveen Kumar says this will allow Fijians and stakeholders to plan their activities for next year.

This approval has been done through a gazette notice.

The approved public holidays are as follows:

1. New Year’s Day – Monday, 2 January

2. Good Friday – Friday, 7 April

3. Easter Saturday – Saturday, 8 April

4. Easter Monday – Monday, 10 April

5. Constitution Day – Thursday, 7 September

6. Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday – Monday, 2 October

7. Fiji Day – Tuesday, 10 October

8. Diwali – Monday, 13 November

9. Christmas Day – Monday, 25 December

10. Boxing Day – Tuesday, 26 December