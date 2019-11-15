Home

News

Government aims to reduce road fatality by five percent annually

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
August 31, 2020 7:08 am

The Transport Minister says their aim is to reduce road fatalities by five percent every year.

During a remembrance day held for motorcyclists who died in road accidents, Minister Faiyaz Koya highlighted that number of road accidents decreased following the launch of the Decade for Road Safety Action.

Koya says an average of fifty-five Fijians lost their lives in road accidents between 2009 to 2018.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is actually vital that people be educated on how to use the roads. Just because you have the license doesn’t mean you have car brunch and you can do what you want whether as a pedestrian, motorists, cyclists, passengers, or generally a road user. It’s our target to reduce the fatalities from the current level of 8 per 10,000 vehicles to less than 4 per 10,000 by the year 2020.”

Koya says the five common causes of road accidents are speeding, drink and drive, driver fatigue, pedestrian at fault, and dangerous driving.

He adds a combined effort is needed to further reduce fatalities.

