Government aims to provide accessible health services
December 24, 2019 4:35 pm
The Fijian Government will continue to invest in the construction of new hospitals, health centers, and nursing stations.
This is an effort by the government to provide accessible health services to all Fijians.
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says they aim to also provide modern, effective and quality health services.
Bainimarama says the health of a country is dependent on the health of its people.