Renewable energy to power rural stations

One of the government’s aims is to move government stations from the use of diesel fuels to renewable energy.

Energy Minister Jone Usamate says this will also apply in the health centres in the rural and maritime areas where they have no Electricity Fiji Limited grids.

Usamate says they also have to ensure that this energy supply has the capacity to store vaccines in health centres.

“We need to make sure that they have renewable energy so that they can have the energy to run all the health equipment whether it’s the x-ray and all those machines and also very importantly, they need to do solar refrigerators that can keep their vaccines.”

Usamate says the energy solar alliance has agreed to give funding of around 50,000 to put renewable energy solar panels in Daviqele Health Centre and Beqa Health Centre.

Another project was in partnership with the United Arab Emirates which enable the installation of solar farms in Lakeba, Kadavu and Rotuma.