Government MP Vijendra Prakash granted bail

Government Member of Parliament Vijendra Prakash has been released on bail by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Prakash is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

It is alleged that he obtained $33,670 from the acting Secretary General to Parliament as allowances.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption alleges that Prakash lied to the Parliament Secretariat about his residential address to obtain travel and accommodation allowance.

The court heard that Prakash has allegedly listed his address as Waidradra in Naitasiri whereas he actually lives in Omkar Road, Narere.

Prakash informed the court that he has a farm in Vunidawa and lives at both locations.

The government MP has been bailed for a sum of $5,000, ordered not to re-offend and to surrender his travel documents to court.

A stop departure order has also been issued against the MP.

The matter will be called on 25th January.