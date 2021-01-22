Goundar Shipping to use Malau Jetty

At least one shipping company is planning alternative routes in order to maintain passenger and freight services to Vanua Levu.

Multiple landslips Landslips along the main service route have cut-off access between Labasa, Savusavu and Nabouwalu.

Goundar Shipping Managing Director George Goundar says Labasa will be serviced via the Malau Jetty although it will mean a much longer travelling time.

“The travelling hours, at the moment it’s a three-hour crossing but if we go up to Malau it might be a 10-hour crossing from Natovi.”

Goundar says his vessel will sail to Savusavu in order to deliver goods and passengers directly.

All major road networks around Vanua Levu are mostly inaccessible due to landslips.

The road slip at Makomako Tabia before Makomako Intersection is now open to single lane access only.

There is a major Road slip at Korosomo Hill and the road is closed to the public.

The road slip at Somosomo Flat between Savusavu turnoff and Naravuka Intersection is now open to single lane access only.

The FRA is working on alternative routes for Korosomo Slip through Tabia Naduri Road and Korovou Road which is currently accessible to 4WD vehicles.

The FRA has also noted a major slip at Lomaloma which is open to 4WD light vehicles only on single-lane access.

There was a road slip at Waisali and is now open to single lane access only.

The road had been washed out at Belego Flat before Vunivesi Bridge and is now open to single lane access.

The FRA is now working on alternative routes for Lomaloma Slip from Savusavu through Bucabay Road, Natewa West Coast Road, Sevaci Korotasere Road, Nayarabale Road and Wainikoro Road towards Labasa, which is currently inaccessible due to surface flooding, landslip and washouts.

Labasa, Wainikoro, Saqani and Savusavu is inaccessible due to flooding, landslip at Qelemumu, Wainikoro and Naboutini in Saqani.

Nabouwalu, Kubulau, Nabalebale and Savusavu is inaccessible due to landslip at Vuya, Crossing Washout at Daria and flooding from Wailevu West Coast Road.

The FRA is now working on all these main supply route routes, clearing landslip, and opening up access to a single lane.