News

Goundar Shipping claims to have ceased operations

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 16, 2021 4:24 pm

Goundar Shipping Limited claims to have closed down operations from today.

The company made the announcement on its Facebook page alleging double standards as the reason.

It says after 10-years of service, it is no longer going to provide any further services, citing issues with the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji and the Ministry for transport as a factor in the decision.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News contacted owner George Goundar who said he has no comments and referred us to MSAF.

The company was recently embroiled in allegations of human trafficking and workers’ rights violations.

Goundar Shipping operates five vessels, servicing the maritime islands.

