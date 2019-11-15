Gospel School for the Deaf receive timely assistance

Students of Gospel School for the Deaf were boosted with new uniforms from the Chinese Embassy yesterday.

This was followed by a cash donation of $10,000.

School Director, Russell Neate says this is a huge boost for the students whose parents have been severely affected by COVID-19.

He says they were only expecting the uniforms and were surprised when the Embassy offered an additional $10,000 in aid.

“We’re very much appreciative today as some of the families find things a bit hard with COVID and have lost jobs and so on and the additional surprise of the $10,000 cheque.”

Representing the Chinese Embassy, Director Political Advisor Li Jianbing says the idea for the initiative was put together after a recent visit to the school.

He says hearing-impaired children deserve the same care as ordinary children.

“Students should enjoy the same level of education, same rights for their living so that’s the purpose of us coming here.”

Jianbing has assured the school they will always be available in offering aid when needed.

The school caters for about 60 students and 33 staff.