Google registered photographer promotes tourism

A 360-degree photographer is using his skills to assist the tourism sector to boost visitor arrivals.

360-degree photos are a controllable panoramic image that surrounds the original point from which the shots were taken.

With hotels running on a tight budget, Google registered photographer, Kian Seng Tuin says he is working with them to promote tourism.

“They don’t have money and they don’t have a budget to hire 360. They need me to reach the world so it’s very hard for them. So now I have come up with I shoot now you pay later.”

Tuin says through the 360 Photos, users can explore landmarks, discover natural wonders, and step inside locations such as museums, event arenas, and small businesses.

The 360-degree photography gives a virtual tour to foreigners which will attract more tourists once the border opens.