Goodwill Ambassador makes his 192nd stop in Fiji

Linking the good work Red Cross has been doing around the world to Fiji is the mission of a Danish Red Cross Goodwill Ambassador, Thor Pederson.

Pederson who set foot on our shores last Sunday says Fiji is the 192nd country he has visited since his journey started in 2013.

His one week visit will enable him to participate in several humanitarian activities here and motivate Fijians to engage in volunteer work with the Red Cross.

“And what’s important to understand is that we have the same fundamental principles within the Red Cross so it doesn’t matter if it’s the Solomon Islands or if its Kiribati or Fiji we have our humanitarian values, we have the same background and we work together as a family and as a team”.

Pedersen adds the support rendered from families, organizations and his followers on social media has made it possible for him to travel the globe over the past 6 years carrying out humanitarian work and boosting the amazing legacy of the Red Cross.

He will travel to 11 more countries as a Goodwill Ambassador.