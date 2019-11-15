Good weather predicted for UN75 Community Days

UN Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarashinha is excited about welcoming Fijians to the UN75 Community Day at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Samarashinha says final touches are now being put up at the venue as they expect hundreds of Fijians in attendance tomorrow.

“Exciting program lined up, we have food from all around the world its like a global village, we have exhibition stalls and interactive activities from 28 different countries, we’ve got movies on the big screen and the FBC concert on Saturday.”

Article continues after advertisement

He says they have also received word from the Fiji Meteorological Services that the weather should hold during the two days and this will bode well for the event.

“As you can see me I’m sweating from the brighter sunshine and I’m so happy to be here from Suva where it’s cloudy and rainy every once in a while and as we can see its perfect weather here in the West and I’m happy and confident it will continue that way.”

Samarashinha says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will be presented with the prestigious Champion of the Earth Award – the UN’s highest environmental honour during in the historical moment for Fiji and the Pacific.

The UN team also wrapped up visits to villages in Nadi today.