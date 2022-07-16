Good turnout for kite flying championship registration

Some excited Fijians turned up at the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation offices in Suva and Nadi today to register ahead of FBC’s National Kite Flying Championship later this month.

People began lining up at 8 a.m., two hours before registration was scheduled to begin.

The competition is historic as it is Fiji’s first ever national kite fighting tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

Nasinu resident, Benjamin Robin, says he was excited to hear about the competition as he recalls his youth where he would gather with friends to fly kites.

“This thing was going on when I was very young, during those days there were lots of kite competitions, after so many years there was nothing, maybe 20-25 years there was no kite competition nor anybody flying kite.”

Losarusa Divialagi of Nadi says he used to be the champion in small community competitions and he looks forward to the big event.

“I am a champ, I was a champ for a long time like 20 years, I used to be the champ for kite flying and I have been into such kite competitions and we also had it at the Marist brothers Suva street.”

About 60 spots out of the 68 have been booked today.

2DAYFM Program Director, Mario Fasala, says they hope to turn this into an annual event.

People came as far as Nausori to register for the competition that will be held on July 30th.