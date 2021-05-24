Good SARS-CoV-2 surveillance is vital: WHO

Studies are still underway to better characterize the newly detected Omicron variant.

World Health Organization COVID-19 technical lead, Doctor Maria Van Kerkhove, says it is not yet clear if the new variant is more transmissible compared with other SARS-CoV-2 variants.

It is also not known whether it causes more severe disease.

Doctor Kerkhove adds once a variant is classified as a concern it’s important to have good SARS-CoV-2 surveillance around the world.

“This includes better genomic sequencing because we want to be able to detect this variant where it is circulating. It’s also important that studies are undertaken in the field to look at any clusters and also the studies that are needed in the lab.”

In Fiji, the Ministry of Health is currently establishing genomic sequencing capacity within the Centre for Disease Control to process any positive samples of concern.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says they are monitoring the variant closely as it has been shown to carry significant mutations.

The government has also strengthened its entry conditions for incoming travelers from red-listed countries.

Our neighbours, Australia has already detected cases of the Omicron.