Good Samaritans reach out to family in need

The true spirit of Christmas was evident today as dozens of families stepped forward to assist a family in Newtown, Nasinu who have very little this festive season.

After FBC News ran a story on the Moce family yesterday, we were inundated by calls and messages from people wanting to help.

Good Samaritans today showed up with food and other essentials.

Emotional and speechless, 64-year-old Sakeo Moce did not expect people to show up at his doorstep this morning.

“I am so happy. I am grateful to everyone for taking out their time to come see us. This is the best Christmas we’ve ever had in the longest time. It’s truly a blessing to know that there are good people out there with good hearts still willing to help out even though times are hard. My wife, grand daughter and I are so lucky. We have so much food now that can last two to three months at least.”

Sakeo and his wife who has been bed ridden for months also received cash donations from Fijians as far as the United Kingdom and Canada.

“I now have money to buy medical essentials for my wife. I am her only Carer. For months I have fed her, bathed her and carried her around and kept her safe. I can’t thank people enough for their kindness. They made our lives easier this festive season. We don’t have to go to bed thinking about our next meal. I am so thankful to FBC as well.”

Good Samaritan, Saiasi Nabuta says the true spirit of Christmas is giving, something that is ingrained in the nature of Fijians.

“I read the news article yesterday and I was touched with how Sakeo was celebrating Christmas. Even though they appreciated the little things they had, my family and I had to step in to help and I am glad we’re not the only ones. This is what Christmas is all about. If we support each other this way, the world would be a better place.”

It was a true Christmas miracle for the Moce family who say their prayers have been answered and that they are humbled to see how fellow Fijians have reached out to help.