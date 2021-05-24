Home

Good Samaritans provide a lifeline to families

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
July 4, 2021 7:05 am

15 families living at the Valelevu Hart have restocked their food rations after a visit from a group of Good Samaritans yesterday.

Koto Rarawa the community leader says unemployment caused by the pandemic has disrupted livelihoods of residents living at the Valelevu Hart community.

“The challenge that we are going through is because of unemployment. Those who used to work are now at home”

For 77 year old Sainimili Valu, the food rations is a relief to her already stretched budget.

“The Social Welfare funds that we receive are used to pay our rent and bills and that’s it”

Rajnesh Lingam leads a group of 5 concerned men who are forking money from their own pocket, through donations from family and friends to help out wherever they can.

Each ration pack costs around $50 each and can last a family up to a week or two. For many of these families, this simple act of kindness is their only lifeline during this pandemic.

