News

Good news for commuters in Labasa

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 20, 2020 4:40 pm
The government has set aside $700,000 to continue ground work for the Labasa bypass road.

According to the Budget Estimates, the $0.7million is for the completion of the feasibility study and detailed design of Stage 1 and 2 of the bypass road.

Labasa Chamber of Commerce President Satish Kumar says this is the answer to the traffic congestion they have been facing for several years.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to FBC News, Kumar says the people of Labasa have been asking for a bypass road to ease traffic flow and the government has granted their request.

“You can see that on one main road, the Main Street – we have cane trucks and logging trucks going through and now, that (bypass road) will help us and the safety of our town.”

FBC News understands, FRA has completed the route which the bypass will run, and stakeholder and community consultations will be conducted as part of the feasibility study.

The proposed bypass will be four lanes about five kilometres long.

Construction is expected to begin next year.

