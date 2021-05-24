Good New Year’s Eve for 30 Fijians

Thirty Fijians will be celebrating New Year’s Eve thousands of dollars richer today after the New Year together sweepstakes win in the last hour.

10 adults who have received their third booster shot were awarded $1,500 each and 20 Fijians between the ages 12 and 17 who have received two doses of the vaccine were awarded $500 each.

This is part of the governments’ vaccine incentive effort.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama thanked the efforts of the health care workers to ensure Fiji achieves a globally recognized vaccination status.

“This past year, despite being a nation of over a hundred populated islands, we achieved one of the highest vaccination rates. That effort, we saw our front-liners traverse seas, rivers, forests, and mountains to reach our people is saving lives as I speak”

The Prime Minister is urging Fijians to remain optimistic and continue adhering to the COVID-safe protocol as we welcome the New Year tonight.