Good maintenance regime important: FRA

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says they need to follow a good maintenance regime to ensure our road infrastructure is up to par.

Bad weather and over loading are some of the major factors affecting our road conditions, but Prasad says their routine maintenance including drainage and grass cutting is very important.

“It’s very important to undertake grass cutting because it holds the water that is supposed to be moved away from the carriage way. It sticks in when there is grass in and around and it slowly damages our base course. It is not like one day thing. It is prolonged so maybe in four to five years than we see the issue.”

The current government has always given priority to road infrastructure development.

The FRA carries out most of its maintenance and rehabilitation during the dry season to ensure projects are not delayed.