Gollings not given ultimatum: Mazey

Fiji Airways 7s coach Ben Gollings [File Photo]

Fiji Airways 7s coach Ben Gollings has not been given an ultimatum regarding his contract to perform in the HSBC World Sevens Series.

This was confirmed by Fiji Rugby Union Interim Chair Peter Mazey.

He says as a contracted staff, Gollings has often been reminded about his Key Performance Indicator or KPIs and what the FRU expects from him and the players.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will always remind them of their KPIs because each player has KPIs as well because they are all contracted and all are on annual salaries, the same as the coaches and so we do remind them of what we expect.”

Mazey says he has made it clear to Gollings that he wants Fiji to win a third consecutive gold medal in the Paris Olympics next year.

Meanwhile, the Cape Town 7s kicks-off tonight with Fiji playing France in its opening pool match at 8:28pm.

The Joseva Talacolo-led side will then face Spain at 11:12pm before meeting Argentina at 4:46am tomorrow.