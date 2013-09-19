Golf deal to benefit Fiji

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says, Fiji’s hosting of the first Australasia PGA international Golf tournament is good news for the tourism industry and the economy.

Yesterday Bainimarama sealed a deal with PGA Australia to host the tournament for the next five years from 2014.

Bainimarama says the Fiji International PGA golf tournament will be a multimillion dollar boost for Fiji with many additional flow-on benefits.

“One such benefit is that this tournament will increase the value of the FNPF owned land in Natadola. As a result, after the second stage of development work there, the FNPF will achieve a higher rate of return when it sells or leases that land, profiting all of the Fund’s current members, as well as all future generations of members."_

The Fiji International is confirmed for August 2014, however a date will be set once communication is made with international professional golfers including Vijay Singh.

The PGA has over fifty million golfing tourist with the tournament being televised in forty countries around the globe.