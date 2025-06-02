Golf Classic starts tomorrow

Source: Supplied

Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort will take center stage this week as host of the iconic annual Sheraton Golf Classic – Fiji’s premier golfing event that blends world class competition with the unmatched beauty and hospitality of the Pacific.

Set against the backdrop of Fiji’s world-class championship courses, this international Pro-Am & Teams Tournament will bring together players, partners and golf enthusiasts from across the globe for a weeklong celebration of sport, community and connection.

The tournament will unfold across Fiji’s premier golf destinations – Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course and the Denarau Golf & Racquet Club over four rounds. With over FJD 145,000 in professional prize money and amateur prizes, the tournament is the largest of its kind in Fiji and continues to attract a dynamic mix of professional golfers and amateur players from Australia, New Zealand, and beyond.

Each team will consist of one professional and three amateurs, with emphasis on team play through Stableford and Gross formats, as well as individual amateur and pro competitions.

Area General Manager & Vice President Pacific Islands – Marriott International Neeraj Chadha says Sheraton Golf Classic is an annual event that they are excited to host every year.

“We are grateful to Richard Ellis and the Pacific Golf Team for their continued partnership for over a decade in bringing this tournament to our shores. We look forward to welcoming all returning players and supporters including new participants and a weeklong of exciting golf on our greens. The Sheraton Golf Classic not only showcases world-class golf but also supports tourism and community engagement, reinforcing Fiji as a premier destination for international sporting events.”

The event will open with a cocktail reception on June 3rd at The Denarau Golf & Racquet Club and the Final Night Gala & Prize Giving Ceremony is scheduled for June 7th at the Sandy Point, Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort’s most scenic oceanfront venue.

Participants can expect a week filled with competitive rounds, social events and unforgettable Fijian hospitality, all set against the stunning backdrop of Denarau Island.

The competition starts tomorrow and will conclude on Sunday.

