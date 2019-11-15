GoldFM ROC market resumes

The Gold FM ROC Market made a good start today as people came out in numbers after weeks of lockdown due to COVID19.

Event Coordinator Ellana Kalounisiga says it was a good timeout for families at the same time keeping in mind the COVID19 precautionary measure remain in place.

Article continues after advertisement

Kalounisiga adds it’s important to support small businesses to get them back on track.

“Today’s market really is about trying to generate some money into the economy and help our vendors get going again because a lot of our vendors, this is their only source of income. So it is impotent that we keep the wheels turning and keep our vendors with work and it’s nice to see people coming out.”

Exhibitor Soffy Poindexter says being able to have human contact after so many weeks has been a welcome change.

“It’s slow but it’s picking up but we have seen a lot of people over here which is really good feedback. Good to come back, it feels good it feels really good.”

For Bridget Middenway- Blumel, most of the market customers were very mindful of the precautionary measures in place.

“It’s actually very nice to see people come out after those many months of being in lock-down. People are dying to go out and just walk around but bearing in mind the social distancing”

There were 49 exhibitors compared to the usual 99 in previous ROC markets as the organizers adhered to the government measures in place.

Organizers also directed social distancing measures along with the use of hand sanitizers with each vendor and masks on hand.