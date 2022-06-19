GoldFM ROC Market attracts large crowd

GoldFM ROC Market.

The GoldFM ROC Market has been a much anticipated affair for residents sin the capital city of Suva.

The monthly event was crowded with numerous small businesses and eager consumers taking advantage of a wide variety of homemade foods and delicacies, handmade jewelry, and potted plants that were on sale.

Over 100 vendors who travelled from all over Viti Levu say that the event is an opportunity to market their small budding businesses.

Article continues after advertisement

Reginald Karan has been supporting his wife with her small business and says the GoldFM ROC Market has given them an opportunity to earn extra cash.

“Because it’s very hard to find work these days, she came up with selling saina, bhajia, things that are easy (to make), affordable to the public, and it’s something that everybody likes to eat. It’s very important that we also look after our health, so this is mostly vegetarian food.”

The GoldFM ROC Market is held every month, promoting local small businesses.