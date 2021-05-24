Golden Age Home residents register to vote

Residents of the Golden Age Home in Samabula are being registered to vote for the 2022 General Elections.

The Voter Registration team from the Fijian Elections Office visited the Home today.

This is to cater for the need of these residents as they are usually unable to travel to access such services.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says residents at the Home will be voting through postal ballots next year.

“People in these facilities in fact in the 2022 General Elections will be voting through a postal ballot. We will make arrangements with officers’ in-charge of these locations so that postal ballots and applications can be directly collected by the FEO.”

He says this voting system will provide convenience to age care residents.

The FEO teams will be visiting all elderly homes until Wednesday next week.