News

Golden Age Home residents acknowledged

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 21, 2021 4:25 pm
[Source: Facebook]

Smiles lit up the faces of patrons at the Golden Age Home in Samabula as they were treated to a Christmas Party.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar, says no money can buy these residents genuine love as it can only be served through acts of compassion and understanding.

She says it is society’s responsibility to look after these elderly citizens and ensure they are included in all celebrations.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s all about being genuine, it is all about being loving and caring and you and I both know that our country went through a bad phase during the lockdown and COVID. There are still people suffering out there. There are people who still need us so this Christmas, spare a good thought, a dollar and a prayer for those who are struggling.”

Akbar adds they will continue to maintain the care, dignity and respect that the elderly rightfully deserve.

