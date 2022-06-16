Golden Age Home receives new bus

[Photo Supplied]

The Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation received a new 35-seater wheelchair accessible bus worth $279,000 from the Japanese Embassy.

Charge d’Affaires Tanaka Kenichiro says while handing over the vehicle stated that the project is being implemented under the government of Japan’s Grassroots Grant Assistance Scheme.

Kenichiro says that Japan has funded 415 Grassroots Grant projects for the sustainable development of Fiji since 1990, which are collectively worth more than $68 million.

In its request for assistance, the Golden Age Home, which has been under the jurisdiction of the Ministry since 2017, highlighted that it has been facing many difficulties in terms of commuting its senior citizen residents for medical treatments, recreational activities, and support services.

The new specialized bus for the special needs of the Golden Age Home residents will minimize boarding, disembarking, and overall transportation difficulties.