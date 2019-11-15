Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Gold FM team donates to dog sanctuary

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
February 15, 2020 11:43 am

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s radio station Gold FM team spent their Valentine’s Day at the Greater Good Foundation in Tavarau, Ba yesterday.

The foundation is the only animal sanctuary of its kind in Fiji which houses over 160 dogs.

The animals are looked after by a group of individuals who are passionate about caring for them.

Article continues after advertisement

The sanctuary operates through donations from the public.

Gold FM donated over $8, 000 worth of cash and basic food items.

Dog Attendant Virisila says she loves every moment spent at the sanctuary.

“The time that I spend with them is actually getting to know them. Just standing there, sitting with them, and getting to know these dogs – the 160 of them. You can’t actually get to know all of them, so every day is like a new day with them.”

This was part of their Corporate Social Responsibility which aimed to create awareness on the need to care for animals.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.