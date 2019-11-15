Gold FM team donates to dog sanctuary

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s radio station Gold FM team spent their Valentine’s Day at the Greater Good Foundation in Tavarau, Ba yesterday.

The foundation is the only animal sanctuary of its kind in Fiji which houses over 160 dogs.

The animals are looked after by a group of individuals who are passionate about caring for them.

The sanctuary operates through donations from the public.

Gold FM donated over $8, 000 worth of cash and basic food items.

Dog Attendant Virisila says she loves every moment spent at the sanctuary.

“The time that I spend with them is actually getting to know them. Just standing there, sitting with them, and getting to know these dogs – the 160 of them. You can’t actually get to know all of them, so every day is like a new day with them.”

This was part of their Corporate Social Responsibility which aimed to create awareness on the need to care for animals.