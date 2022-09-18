Gold FM ROC Market provides platform for floriculture businesses

As floriculture business is in demand, the Gold FM ROC Market has provided a platform for florists to showcase and market their products.

Vendor, Louisa Bryson who has been part of the market for the last 16 years has praised the organizers for providing a successful platform to florists.

“I started selling it after I retired and I also went into handicrafts. I been in the ROC Market now, going on the 16th year. I’d like to thank the organizers, FBC and the Roc Café and Elana and her team for making it a successful platform for us small business people.”

Bryson travels from Levuka, to be part of the monthly Gold FM ROC Market in Suva.

She is advising other florists to utilize the market and to always think positive – not to lose hope as there are both good and bad days but things will eventually turn out good.

The Gold FM ROC Market was a buzz again today as hundreds flock in to enjoy local products and entertainment featured at the market.