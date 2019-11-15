Gold FM Roc Market a buzz

The Gold FM Roc Market was a buzz again today.

This as hundreds of people flocking to Caranavon Street in Suva to enjoy food, pastries, and contribute to local businesses.

People came down with their families and children despite humid and wet weather conditions.

Article continues after advertisement

Taware Tane, who has been selling hand made earrings and baskets for over five-years says the platform has allowed her business to grow.

Inspired by her mother, the 55-year old urges Fijians to appreciate the art of weaving baskets and mats as it is becoming a dying culture.

“My sales have increased during the Roc Market. My targeted customers are mainly expatriates. My advice to the young ones is you know this is a dying art and I urge you to take up this art because it can pay your bills”.

Despite the rain this afternoon, people’s spirit weren’t dampened as they were determined to make the most of the monthly event.