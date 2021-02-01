Golan Heights mission currently free of COVID-19: Naupoto

The 89 Fijian peacekeepers who left for the Golan Heights yesterday will have their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during their deployment.

Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Rear Admiral, Viliame Naupoto, says as the 89 peacekeepers have been deployed, 72 troops are returning after having spent a year and six months at Golan Heights.

Naupoto says the peacekeepers who have left will be fairly safe since there is no outbreak of COVID-19 where they are being deployed.

Article continues after advertisement

He says there will be another group of soldiers leaving for the Golan Heights on the 24th of this month.

“Because of COVID, the UN had requested that we extend our troops deployment, so that they can put the protocols in place, as it was a new thing and it was good for us also. We are thankful for these troops who had to stay on longer than when they were initially deployed. And to their families who are back here in Fiji anxiously waiting for them. We are thankful that finally that rotation has happened.”

Naupoto also acknowledged the assistance provided by Australia in providing the aircraft that is transporting our troops to and from deployment sites.