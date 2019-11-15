Go back to utilising the land: Tui Cakau

The Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu is encouraging the people of Cakaudrove in this difficult time.

Ratu Naiqama has urged people to go back to using the God-given natural resources as Fiji goes through the difficulties associated with COVID-19.

In a video message to his people released yesterday, the Paramount Chief of Cakaudrove says COVID-19 has brought financial hardships to families due to job losses and it would be wise for the people to go back to utilizing the land.

Ratu Naiqama urged the people of Cakaudrove not to rely on the Government for assistance but to use the land to better their livelihoods as it was done back in the days.

He also pleaded with his people not to heavily rely on food bought from stores but to eat from the land and their iqoliqoli and to utilise it wisely.

The Tui Cakau says we are now living in a different and difficult time and we can only rely on ourselves to provide our families.