Global solidarity needed to face COVID-19 and climate crisis

There is a need for far greater global solidarity to face both the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate crisis to recover sustainably.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama highlighted this during his address to the general debate of the 75th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

Bainimarama says Fiji has been able to contain the virus, but it has not been spared by the economic devastation.

He says amid a campaign to contain the spread of the virus, Fiji was also hit by Category Four Cyclone Harold.

The Prime Minister says despite the catastrophic blow to the Government revenues, they are committed to rebuilding from Cyclone Harold and building resilience to future storms and the rising seas.

“We must continue charting our path towards zero net emission and the aims of the 2030 sustainable e development agenda. These are not choices, they are matters of survival. But the development resources available to us are unaffordable and far too little about the scale of our immense and pressing needs. Climate change and the coronavirus may be very different beasts but the inequities they have exposed are all too familiar for small developing states. ”



The Prime Minister says they have relocated five communities vulnerable to the rising sea with over 40 more identified for relocation.