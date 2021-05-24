Global solidarity is essential for resilient recovery

The COVID-19 and climate change challenges must be confronted together in solidarity with redoubled efforts for sustainability.

These were the powerful remarks made by Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama at the virtual inauguration of the 5th Indian Ocean Conference.

Bainimarama while calling for global solidarity says that this is our best chance at a truly transformative and sustainable, greener and bluer recovery.

He adds that collaboration remains imperative for sustainable recovery across the region.

Reaffirming Fiji’s commitment to climate action, Bainimarama says we need financing mechanisms that will disburse funds quickly if developing countries are going to adapt their infrastructure and their economies.

He adds that old development-finance models won’t work as time is precious, the scale of the task is huge, and more grants and concessional loans are needed.

The Prime Minister says that through the sound economic policies and strategies, coordinated trade routes, improved access to health care and education, job creation, and investment in green, renewable and digital infrastructure, the ultimate goal of building inclusive economies while ensuring sustainability can be achieved.