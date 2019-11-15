Global Compassion aims to keep Fijians warm

Close to seven tons of warm and kids’ clothes were given away during the launch of the Global Compassion ‘Share the Warmth’ initiative at the World Harvest Centre in Suva.

More than 200 people attended the event that is aimed at keeping Fijians warm during the cold season currently experienced in the country.

The giveaway includes boys’ school uniform, pants, shirts and knitted jackets.

The organization is hoping to run the event in different locations where the demand for such clothing is high.

The clothing was part of a donation received from the USA through FIRCA late last year.

Global Compassion intends to continue providing relevant assistance to communities as part of its calling to serve those in need.