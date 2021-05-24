Home

News

Global companies commend Fiji’s outsourcing industry

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist
February 4, 2022 4:18 pm
Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes.

Fiji’s outsourcing industry has seen exponential growth over the past year.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes says Fiji is one of the most outstanding destination of choice by many foreign investors and companies.

Feakes is hopeful that more Australian businesses will take advantage of the opportunity that Fiji presents as an integral market of outsourcing services over the years.

“Partnerships between Australian businesses and Fiji based BPO’s deliver a raft of mutual benefits. Fiji offers a highly educated labour force with a strong commitment to customer service and as a result, many businesses have reported very high customer satisfaction.”

Feakes adds Fiji’s reliable and low-cost telecommunications services deliver further efficiencies for foreign businesses.

He says the Australian Government continues to raise awareness of Fiji’s value as an outsourcing services hub within Australia.

