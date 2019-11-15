Glassware set from 1970 Independence Day cherished by Khan

A glassware set is the only piece of memorabilia, Agnes Khan has from Fiji’s Independence Day celebration in 1970.

Speaking to FBC News in Lautoka, Khan says she was part of the celebrations in Labasa where the glass cups and a spoon were given to those in attendance.

She says for many it might just be ordinary glassware but for her, it’s the closest thing to a time machine.

“Well we have been going from here to there and somehow we have been packing it so well that it survived so many years and coming from Labasa, Suva and to Lautoka. It’s memorable because it’s something you don’t go back to again.”

The 79-year-old vividly remembers the day Fiji gained independence but says the celebrations are very different compared to before.

Agnes Khan’s late husband, Dost Mehrab Khan also worked in government and she has been to many Independence Day celebrations around the country.

Fiji’s 50 years of Independence that will be celebrated next month is also very special for Agnes as she turns 80 in January.