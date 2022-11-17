GIS technology powerful tool in nation building

Geographic Information System technology has been dubbed as a powerful tool in enhancing and improving the services provided by the government.

Minister for Land and Mineral Resources, Jone Usamate highlighted this at the World Geographic Information System Day in Suva yesterday.

Usamate says technology has contributed a lot to nation-building.

“GIS has been present in Fiji for many years, and greatly appreciated by the government as a powerful decision-making tool to guide planning for resource deployments and informed decisions as well known.”

Usamate says GIS has assisted in the creation of dashboards for COVID-19 and guided relief distribution post-tropical cyclone events.

He says the technology has made it simpler to understand our environment and allows people to analyze the geographic spread of data.

The Minister also acknowledged GIS practitioners who have been champions of the technology and contributed to development in the country.

World Geographic Information System Day is an opportunity to celebrate and create awareness of GIS technology in Fiji.