Girmit Day Public Holiday historic moment

[Photo: Supplied]

The World Hindu Federation Pacific is delighted by the gesture of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in declaring a national holiday in honor of the Girmitiyas.

General Secretary, Manjeet Prakash says the declaration marks a historic moment for Fiji which will be remembered for generations to come.

Prakash says this gesture has brought a great sense of happiness to all the people associated with the Girmitya community.

Prakash has also extended his gratitude to Rabuka for delivering a magnanimous address to the nation as the Prime Minister adding that his generosity, and thoughtfulness marks a new era for Fiji’s political future.

He says Rabuka’s words of reconciliation, compassion, and understanding gives enormous confidence to Fijians for better future, peace and prosperity.

Prakash adds that the World Hindu Federation welcomes Rabuka as the new Fijian Prime Minister.