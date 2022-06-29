Girls claim bus driver refused to let them board

Two primary school students have claimed they were not allowed to board the school bus by the driver.

A video of the two students is circulating on social media, causing a lot of concern.

A man and a woman in the video asked the two girls why they were on their own and walking when they had bus cards.

Article continues after advertisement

The man claims it may have already been two hours of walking by the students.

The girls claimed the bus driver did not allow them to board the bus as their cards were not working.

Questions have been sent to the Education Ministry and the Fiji Bus Operators Association.