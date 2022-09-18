Girl missing, search for Vadei continues

Luisa Lalabalavu (from left), Peniana Vadei.

A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing.

Police say Luisa Lalabalavu was last seen on Thursday when she left her home in Kinoya to go to Nakasi with a relative.

However, it is believed that after they arrived in Nausori, Lalabalavu instructed her cousin to take the lead to Nakasi.

Police say she had said that she would follow shortly but never reached home.

It says the family of the missing girl has searched all likely places but was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lalabalavu can contact Crime Stoppers on 919.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Peniana Vadei is still missing.

She went missing during a picnic trip near Maui Bay on Constitution Day.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.