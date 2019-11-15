Girl injured in Lautoka accident

A nine-year-old girl is believed to have been injured in a road accident in Kadavu Street Lautoka this afternoon.
The Fiji Police has confirmed the victim has been taken to the Lautoka Hospital.
Officers are currently at the scene.
