Girl injured in Lautoka accident

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 15, 2020 4:34 pm

A nine-year-old girl is believed to have been injured in a road accident in Kadavu Street Lautoka this afternoon.

The Fiji Police has confirmed the victim has been taken to the Lautoka Hospital.

Officers are currently at the scene.

